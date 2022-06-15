Bjorn Lomborg: The left should stop 'scaring our kids witless' about climate change

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author Bjorn Lomborg joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Big Tech companies acting to help the Biden administration by stifling debate on climate change. The president of the Copenhagen Consensus Center responded Wednesday to a piece by the Wall Street Editorial Board calling out White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy for wanting to "censor content on the costs of a force-fed green energy transition."

BIDEN CLIMATE ADVISOR DEMANDS TECH COMPANIES CENSOR ‘DISINFORMATION’ TO PROMOTE ‘BENEFITS OF CLEAN ENERGY’

BJORN LOMBORG: Well, it seems to me that the tech companies would love to just simply say we're only saying nice, good, politically correct stuff. But of course, that's not what the tech companies and a free debate is about. It's about saying the true stories. And sometimes the true story is exactly the opposite of what the standard narrative is. Look, global warming is real, but it's not the end of the world. We should not scare our kids witless. And likewise, it's not going to be cheap. It's going to be fantastically expensive. Almost all studies show this. And we need to be honest about this. Most people are not going to put up with actually doing that. And of course, it leads to bad policies that will ultimately both fail and not deal with climate change and of course, take money away from everything else.

