Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Climate Change
Published

Vox writer pans climate activists, says to stop telling kids climate change will destroy the world

Vox writer pushed back on climate doomsday disseminators

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
close
Bjorn Lomborg on climate change: 'It's a problem, not the end of the world' Video

Bjorn Lomborg on climate change: 'It's a problem, not the end of the world'

Copenhagen Consensus president Bjorn Lomborg analyzes climate change coverage in the media and how it relates to public policy on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A writer for Vox hit back against claims that climate change will make the world uninhabitable and slammed activists for promoting pessimistic messaging that leave kids with feelings of anxiety and powerlessness.

Staff writer Kelsey Piper wrote Wednesday that books aimed at her 5-year-old daughter regarding climate and conservation have given her a "new perspective" on the "discourse wars" that often reach children. She noted that the messaging for adults is more nuanced and upbeat in comparison to the dire predictions found in novels like "Our House Is on Fire: Greta Thunberg’s Call to Save the Planet."

"Yes, some things will be worse, but because of progress on many fronts in addressing extreme poverty and disease, as well as general economic growth, our kids’ lives will be better than our parents’ lives were," Piper wrote. 

The Vox writer noted that while climate change may lead to mass migrations and the displacement or the "extinction of many species," it will not make the earth unlivable. In fact, the earth is now a better place to live, especially for low-income countries, "than it ever has been." Climate change is not going to make it as bad as it was, even in the 1950s, Piper asserted. 

NEW YORK TIMES ACKNOWLEDGES GREEN CARBON OFFSET CREDITS DON'T WORK: 'TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE'

  • climate change protest in DC
    Image 1 of 3

    The fire department uses a ladder truck to remove an environmental activists with the group Extinction Rebellion DC after they scaled the Wilson Building as part of an Earth Day rally against fossil fuels on April 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. T ((Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images))

  • US Oregon Climate Change Bill
    Image 2 of 3

    In this Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, demonstrators protest against a cap-and-trade bill aimed at stemming global warming protest at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem.  (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

  • Greta Thunberg climate news conference
    Image 3 of 3

    Fridays For Future climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a news conference with climate activists and experts from Africa, in Stockholm, Sweden January 31, 2020.  (TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl via REUTERS)

Critiquing a passage from Thunberg’s children’s illustration book in which the author wonders "what use is a school without a future," Piper said that she was not "thrilled about the message."

"Some kids might hear that and be inspired to speak before the United Nations, but most kids are going to hear that and be scared and disempowered," she wrote. 

THE HILL COLUMN SUGGESTS THE WAY TO FIGHT INFLATION IS TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE

Highlighting a 2021 Avaaz poll and a quote from conservation psychologist Susan Clayton, Piper wrote that a majority of young Americans think humanity is "doomed" and the earth could be unlivable in as little as 20 years. 

"Why do we see kids saying that? Because books, stories, and protest messaging aimed at them tell them that! There’s pessimism in the water around climate change, and kids often take that pessimism far more literally than adults do," Piper argued. 

She added that adults are "displacing their own frustration" regarding political climate inaction onto children, and are doing so by telling kids falsehoods about the future of our world.

DANGEROUS WEATHER FORECAST AFTER FIRE CREWS SLOW NEW MEXICO BLAZES

In her conclusion, Piper claimed she has been unable to find children’s books that frame climate change as an inevitable threat, rather than a challenge for the next generation that is solvable.

"If you know of one, I’m in the market for recommendations; if you don’t know, I invite you to think about where this hole in our messages for children leaves them," she concluded. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.