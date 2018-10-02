Green Economy

As UN pushes radical Sustainable Development Goals, scientists are trying to make sense of them
EXCLUSIVE: Less than a year after the United Nations embraced the all-encompassing, socialist-oriented agenda known as the Sustainable Development Goals, scientists are just beginning to try to figure out what the new goals may entail, how they can even be measured, and where the high-flown objectives contradict or impede themselves.
UN special adviser leaves Sanders advisory role after months of attacks on Hillary Clinton
World-renowned economist Jeffrey Sachs, who plays a high-powered role as special adviser to United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and director of a number of U.N.-sponsored enterprises, abruptly resigned last week from one of his other part-time jobs: foreign policy adviser for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
Exclusive: UN ignores science council warnings in creating vast Sustainable Development Goals
John Podesta, key player in administration’s regulation drive, also helped UN develop radical new global agenda
John Podesta, the former Clinton Administration chief of staff who is spearheading President Barack Obama’s aggressive strategy of government- by -regulation, has also been helping United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon with an even more ambitious job: setting the stage to radically transform the world’s economic, environmental and social agenda.