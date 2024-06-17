Bill Maher says there's a 'silent Black majority' that's 'not with AOC'

Liberal HBO host Bill Maher said Sunday that a significant number of Black Americans are less liberal than most people think.

"There’s a large Black silent majority in my view. They’re not as liberal as the White [Democrats]," he said on his podcast, "Club Random."

Maher told his guest, comedian Larry Wilmore, he personally knew Black men who weren't happy with the far-left.

"They're not with AOC," Maher said.

Wilmore, a Black former "The Daily Show" correspondent and a late-night Comedy Central show host, said Maher's view was "1,000% true." He said it was especially evident among multi-generational Black families or among older Black Americans.

The pair discussed how political allegiances have shifted over time and how Black voters started to align more with the Democratic Party during the Civil Rights movement. Wilmore said the left "hijacked" the movement, which he viewed as more of a "human" movement, rather than a political one.

Maher and Wilmore revisited the race discussion several times during the podcast.

At one point, Maher brought up President Biden's controversial commencement speech at Morehouse College in May. Biden was accused of delivering a "race-baiting" speech at the historically Black college, asking graduates, "What is democracy if you have to be 10 times better than anyone else to get a fair shot?"

Maher said he didn't like Biden's speech and thought it was pretty dated.

"It’s condescending," Wilmore said. The comedian contrasted Biden's comments with his more positive outlook for Black Americans.

"I live in the world of aspiration, not desperation because I know those things exist," Wilmore continued. "I’ve talked about them, I make jokes about them, but I always keep it in perspective of if you want to build something, you don’t want to just put band-aids on things in your life, you also want to build things in your life too, and you build things by being inspired."

"It's a healthier attitude for any individual," Maher said.

Maher clashed with popular Black radio host Charlamagne tha God about Biden's comments on Friday.

"I don’t know if it’s ten times better, but maybe five," Charlamagne told Maher on "Real Time."

"I think that’s a zombie lie," Maher said, adding that he doesn't believe that Charlamagne's position is representative of the country any longer.

