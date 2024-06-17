Bill Maher clashes with Charlamagne tha God, calls it 'zombie lie' that life 'five times' harder for Blacks

HBO host Bill Maher pushed back on Charlamagne tha God's claims Friday that Black Americans need to work "five times" harder than the rest of America to achieve the same results, calling it a "zombie lie."

Maher was responding to President Biden's commencement speech in May at Morehouse College, a historically Black institution, during which Biden asked, "What is democracy if you have to be 10 times better than anyone else to get a fair shot?"

"You agree with that?" Maher asked.

"I don’t know if it’s ten times better, but maybe five," Charlamagne said.

"Come on!" Maher responded. "You think you have to be five times?"

"Yeah," Charlamagne said. "When you're Black in America, absolutely. When you’re a woman in America, if you’re a Black woman in America? Absolutely!"

"I think that’s a zombie lie," Maher said, adding that he doesn't believe that Charlamagne's position is representative of the country any longer.

Biden's supporters have been split on polls showing that the president is losing support among Black voters to former President Trump in advance of the election in November.

Charlamagne has repeatedly mocked Biden for being out of touch with Black voters, most recently for a clip that went viral of the president appearing awkward and stiff at a Juneteenth event at the White House.

Charlamagne bashed the president earlier this month on his podcast, "Brilliant Idiots," saying, "President Biden don’t know what’s going on. Kirk Franklin is onstage performing… I just want to know why Joe Biden is just sitting like he’s f------ buffering."

The radio host added, "Joe Biden probably was thinking, ‘Yo, there hasn’t been this many Black people on the White House lawn since they built this place."

Biden and Charlamagne memorably clashed during the 2020 election when Biden said "you ain't Black" if you were torn between him and Trump for president.

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

