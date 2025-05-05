Bill Maher says he would 'of course' interview Trump on his show

HBO host Bill Maher said he would definitely interview President Donald Trump during a conversation on his podcast weeks after meeting the president at the White House.

Maher spoke to author Lewis Howes during his "Club Random" podcast on Sunday, as the comedian discussed his experiences with other presidents following his meeting with Trump at the White House.

Howes asked Maher, a longtime critic of the president, if he would interview the president on TV. Maher responded, "Yeah, of course, he's the president of the United States. Are you crazy?"

Maher said former President Barack Obama, who is his favorite president, didn't do his show for almost his whole presidency and he had to "shame him into it" during his eighth year in office.

"He finally did, but you know it was at the White House, it was in the interview room. It wasn't fun," Maher said. "It wasn't in front of an audience. I mean it could have been fun and funny if he came and did my show in the studio like he did many other shows."

"As far as just feeling free to speak exactly how I feel, yes, I felt freer to do that with Trump than Obama and Clinton," Maher added.

"Trump is a kind of, I'm sorry, but in person he's definitely the kind of guy, you know, you just feel like he can say anything and you don't have to like censor it and I didn't, I didn't," Maher said.

Maher was critical of Trump's first 100 days in office, which he described as a "s--- show" in a comment to the Free Press.

Maher stated that the 100 "things to legitimately hate" about Trump’s first 100 days are him "disappearing people, the inefficiency of DOGE, ignoring the Supreme Court, killing people overseas with drastic aid cuts, firing the guy in charge of his election-integrity office because he won’t say 2020 was rigged, tariff-related market collapse, America no longer being seen as a safe place, the third-term talk, suing the media, Andrew Tate... I mean, I could just keep going."

