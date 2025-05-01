Despite his friendly summit with Trump, Bill Maher calls president’s first 100 days a ‘s---show’

Despite having a friendly and constructive meeting with President Donald Trump last month, political comedian Bill Maher has savaged the president’s performance during his first 100 days in office.

Writing for The Free Press, Maher showed no mercy to Trump’s second-term record so far.

"In a word: s---show," the HBO host and longtime Trump critic declared.

"But after 100 days, there are probably 100 things to legitimately hate," he continued, also noting that he took care not to "pre-hate" any of Trump’s record when he was re-elected.

Maher has tried to develop a more civil relationship with the president recently after fiercely criticizing him for years. The comedian met with Trump at the White House in early April and recounted to his audience the following week that he had a pleasant conversation with Trump, whom he called "gracious and measured."

"Because everything I've ever not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent at least on this night with this guy," Maher told his HBO audience, adding that Trump’s "much more self-aware than he lets on in public."

However, Maher’s positive meeting with Trump was not enough to save his bad impression of Trump’s policies. Maher also appeared to be sending a message to liberal critics who think he's gone soft on the president.

In his quote to The Free Press, Maher stated that the 100 "things to legitimately hate" about Trump’s first 100 days are him "disappearing people, the inefficiency of DOGE, ignoring the Supreme Court, killing people overseas with drastic aid cuts, firing the guy in charge of his election-integrity office because he won’t say 2020 was rigged, tariff-related market collapse, America no longer being seen as a safe place, the third-term talk, suing the media, Andrew Tate. . . I mean, I could just keep going."

Again, the pundit clarified that he’s not bashing the Trump agenda because of any "reflexive Republican opposition" he has.

"On all these issues, it’s just objectively bad. And they know that, too," he said.

Maher also savaged Trump’s first 100 days during the latest episode of HBO’s "Real Time," saying they’ve been worse than even liberals predicted.