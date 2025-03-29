Expand / Collapse search
Bill Maher favors cutting public broadcasting funding, rejects NPR CEO's testimony that outlet is unbiased

'Give me a break, lady,' the HBO host reacted to NPR chief Katherine Maher's claim of non-bias

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
"Real Time" host Bill Maher argued in favor of pulling federal funding from NPR, insisting it has to go private in the age of hyper-partisan politics. 

During his online "Overtime" segment, Maher read a viewer question asking the panel to react to the testimony of NPR CEO Katherine Maher (no relation) and PBS CEO Paula Kerger, who defended their outlets to the House of Representatives' newly-formed Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) subcommittee as GOP lawmakers call to strip them of taxpayer money over their left-wing bias.

He specifically called out his "namesake" Maher over her repeated assertions that NPR was "unbiased."

"Give me a break, lady," Maher reacted. "I mean, they're crazy far-left."

NPR, PBS HONCHOS FACE TENSE GRILLING BY GOP LAWMAKERS OVER BIASED COVERAGE, TAXPAYER FUNDING

Real Time host Bill Maher

"Real Time" host Bill Maher called NPR "crazy far left" after scoffing at NPR CEO Katherine Maher's claim her outlet is unbiased. (Screenshot/HBO)

The HBO host went on to say the country is "past the age" where the federal government can subsidize outlets like NPR and PBS. 

"Why do we need to subsidize," Maher asked. "We're so polarized. These outlets became popular at a time when Republicans and Democrats didn't hate each other and weren't at each other's throats and didn't think each other was an existential threat. In that world, you can't have places like this, I think, anymore. They have to be private."

BILL MAHER CALLS OUT ELON MUSK, DOGE FOR NOT TAKING ‘CHAINSAW’ TO DEFENSE SPENDING

Katherine Maher Paula Kerger testify

President and CEO of National Public Radio Katherine Maher (L) and President and CEO of Public Broadcasting Service Paula Kerger are sworn in before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol on March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

In her opening remarks, Katherine Maher said NPR plays an essential role in "delivering unbiased, nonpartisan, fact-based reporting" to Americans. She said NPR is the only "non-paywalled" news outlet with a reporter dedicated to covering veterans’ issues, and she believes local public journalism "has never been more important to American families." 

At one point, she claimed she had "never seen any instance of political bias determining editorial decisions," drawing scorn from conservatives online.

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SCOLDS NPR CEO OVER PERSONAL VIEWS DURING FIERY DOGE SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING

Katherine Maher, who joined NPR in March 2024, was repeatedly grilled over her past social media posts touting various left-wing ideologies, which she distanced herself from. She also admitted it was a "mistake" for NPR to dismiss the Hunter Biden laptop scandal during the 2020 election.

Fox News Digital reached out to NPR for comment, but did not immediately hear back. 

Katherine Maher DOGE hearing

NPR CEO Katherine Maher admitted it was a "mistake" for her outlet to dismiss the Hunter Biden laptop scandal during the 2020 election. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.