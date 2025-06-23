Bill Maher corrects guest who says he left Democratic Party, says he was never there to begin with

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Maher says he never left the Democratic Party because he was never there to begin with.

"I never was a Democrat to begin with," Maher said during his "Club Random" podcast released on Saturday with his guest, actor Esai Morales. "I always like caucus with the Democrats and I generally vote for them," the comedian added.

But Maher said that he is anticipating the day when the Democratic Party will be as "insane" as the Republican Party.

"I think, always vote for them, but I always look at it and like no, I'm gonna actually make up my mind, they just always are less scary and insane than the Republicans, but I wait for the day when it evens out," Maher said.

He added that, "We're approaching that because they have gotten crazier, and that's a lot of what you're referencing. But I never said I left the party 'cause I wasn't there to begin with."

Earlier in the discussion, Morales, who stars in the new "Mission: Impossible" movie, had said he heard Maher say that the Democratic Party had "left" him. Maher corrected him, saying he "didn't say that," and Morales was "conflating what people have said in the past about leaving parties – I know me better than you – you're putting a title on something that somewhat accurately expresses my point of view."

Maher has become increasingly critical of the Democratic Party.

On Friday, he said that Democrats need to "do something" about "The View," and called out Whoopi Goldberg when she said that life for Black Americans is the same as the plight Iranian women face living under their country’s regime.

Maher also recently agreed with Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who said that Democrats’ defense of the Los Angeles anti-ICE protests would be "good for Trump."

"When they see it in a campaign ad, when they see the guy with the Mexican flag and the Waymo burning behind him, it's going to be good for Trump," Maher said.

During Maher’s podcast on Saturday, Morales said that he agreed with Maher’s affection for the term "woke supremacist."

"This is brilliant. Somebody is a woke supremacist pretending to be all, what's the word, tolerant, and they're the most intolerant sometimes… and they want to cancel people at the drop of a hat, like that's somebody's living relax," Morales said.

Morales said he has "always identified with the Democratic Party and I still identify as a liberal at heart," adding that his "definition of liberal is someone who wants to change the status quo for the better."