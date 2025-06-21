Bill Maher says Democrats need to 'do something' about 'The View' after Whoopi Goldberg's Iran comments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Time" host Bill Maher and Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, hammered Whoopi Goldberg and "The View" on Friday after the co-host claimed that life for Black Americans is equivalent to women living under Iran's oppressive theocratic regime.

Maher claimed that Democrats took a step "back to sanity" after The New York Times took a more "sensible liberal, not crazy woke" position on transgender issues.

He then asserted that the second step Democrats should take is to "do something about ‘The View’" after Goldberg's comment comparing life for Black Americans to living under Iran's brutal regime.

Goldberg sparked backlash during a heated argument with her fellow "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin on Wednesday. Griffin elaborated on the many human rights violations perpetrated by the Ayatollah’s regime in Iran, including executions of gay people and imprisonment of women who go outside with their hair uncovered.

"Let’s not do that, because if we start with that, we have been known in this country to tie gay folks to the car. Listen, I'm sorry, they used to just keep hanging Black people," Goldberg insisted as Griffin pushed back and said the situations weren't comparable.

Hunt shot down Whoopi's assessment of life in America for Black people, noting the success he's found in the United States as a Black man.

"My district in the great state of Texas is actually a white majority district that President Trump would have won by 25 points. As I said, I'm a direct descendant of a slave, my great-great-grandfather, who was born on Rosedown Plantation. I am literally being judged not by the color of my skin but by the content of my character," he explained.

Hunt continued, adding, "That's the progress because — like a lot of white people had to vote for me — a lot. So I don't ever want to hear Whoopi Goldberg's conversation about how it's worse to be black in America right now."

The Texas congressman also pointed out that his father, who grew up under Jim Crow, is now the father of a United States congressman in a white majority district who ran as a Republican.

"That's America," Hunt stated.

CNN Contributor Paul Begala brought up the fact that America has a holiday to celebrate the freedom of Black Americans from slavery — Juneteenth — but questioned why President Donald Trump "doesn't want to honor" the occasion.

"I don't want it," Hunt replied. "I don't want Black History Month. I don't want all these days to make everybody feel special. I'm an '80s baby. Everybody's too sensitive anyway. We're all Americans anyway."

