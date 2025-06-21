Expand / Collapse search
Bill Maher says Democrats need to 'do something' about 'The View' after Whoopi Goldberg's Iran comments

Whoopi Goldberg compared Black Americans' lives to life under Iran's brutal theocratic regime on Wednesday

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
Published
Bill Maher and Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, criticized Whoopi Goldberg for comparing Black Americans' experiences to Iran's regime on an episode of "Real Time" on Friday.

"Real Time" host Bill Maher and Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, hammered Whoopi Goldberg and "The View" on Friday after the co-host claimed that life for Black Americans is equivalent to women living under Iran's oppressive theocratic regime.

Maher claimed that Democrats took a step "back to sanity" after The New York Times took a more "sensible liberal, not crazy woke" position on transgender issues.

He then asserted that the second step Democrats should take is to "do something about ‘The View’" after Goldberg's comment comparing life for Black Americans to living under Iran's brutal regime.

Goldberg sparked backlash during a heated argument with her fellow "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin on Wednesday. Griffin elaborated on the many human rights violations perpetrated by the Ayatollah’s regime in Iran, including executions of gay people and imprisonment of women who go outside with their hair uncovered.

Bill Maher

Maher mocked Goldberg's comments comparing the lives of Black Americans to life in Iran, joking that Democrats need to "do something about ‘The View.’"

"Let’s not do that, because if we start with that, we have been known in this country to tie gay folks to the car. Listen, I'm sorry, they used to just keep hanging Black people," Goldberg insisted as Griffin pushed back and said the situations weren't comparable.

Hunt shot down Whoopi's assessment of life in America for Black people, noting the success he's found in the United States as a Black man.

"My district in the great state of Texas is actually a white majority district that President Trump would have won by 25 points. As I said, I'm a direct descendant of a slave, my great-great-grandfather, who was born on Rosedown Plantation. I am literally being judged not by the color of my skin but by the content of my character," he explained.

Hunt continued, adding, "That's the progress because — like a lot of white people had to vote for me — a lot. So I don't ever want to hear Whoopi Goldberg's conversation about how it's worse to be black in America right now."

The Texas congressman also pointed out that his father, who grew up under Jim Crow, is now the father of a United States congressman in a white majority district who ran as a Republican.

"That's America," Hunt stated.

Rep. Wesley Hunt

Hunt pushed back on Goldberg's comments, noting his success as a Black U.S. congressman in a white-majority district of Texas.

CNN Contributor Paul Begala brought up the fact that America has a holiday to celebrate the freedom of Black Americans from slavery — Juneteenth — but questioned why President Donald Trump "doesn't want to honor" the occasion.

"I don't want it," Hunt replied. "I don't want Black History Month. I don't want all these days to make everybody feel special. I'm an '80s baby. Everybody's too sensitive anyway. We're all Americans anyway."

Fox News' David Spector contributed to this report.