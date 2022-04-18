Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Bill Barr warns 'there's no end in sight' to violent crime under current 'revolving door' policies

The former U.S. Attorney General said America needs to "get serious" about fighting crime

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr warned there will be no end to violent crime under the current "revolving door" criminal justice policies. On "Outnumbered," Monday, Barr said violent crime has been on the rise since former President Obama took office and explained that tough policies will be required to stop the upward trend. 

BILL BARR: This is the epitome of the problem we have, which is revolving door justice. We've been here before. Crime reached its peak in 1991, and it took tough policy, stopping the revolving door, taking the small number of violent predators that are out there and locking them up and make sure they serve their sentence. 

For 14 years, we had lowering crime cut in half. In 2014, under Obama, it started going back up again. States have gone back to revolving door justice, and there's no end in sight. This violence will continue to increase until we get serious about fighting crime. 

