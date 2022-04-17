NYC Mayor Eric Adams agrees progressive politics play a role in increased crime across American cities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams agreed with former NYPD commissioner William Bratton that progressive politics played a role in the increase of crime in American cities on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

"The scales right now are tipped very heavily in favor of the reforms of the progressive left. Well intended, some needed, but a bit too far, and what we have as a result is this growing fear of crime, this growing actual amount of crime in almost every American city," Bratton said during an appearance on the "Bloomberg Businessweek" podcast Thursday.

Adams said that he believed Bratton was "right."

"Major mistakes made throughout the years that destroyed the trust that the police commissioner is talking about - we have to rebuild that trust," Adams said. "But we can't rebuild that trust by allowing those who are dangerous and that have - they have a repeated history of violence to continue to be on our streets."

His fellow ABC guest, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, said, "we cannot lose sight of the victims of crime. We believe the system has to be fair and balanced, but when we lose sight of the victims of crime, we are not doing what public safety is intended to do."

Adams previously said that crime was a national issue and added that it's not "red state, blue state."

Host George Stephanopoulos also asked the mayor and Sewell about the recent subway shooting in Brooklyn, wondering if there needs to be a better way to track individuals like Frank James, the shooting suspect. He noted that in many ways James was "hiding in plain sight," alluding to James' problematic social media and Youtube pages.

Adams said that social media companies need to "step up."

"There's a corporate responsibility when we are watching hate brew online," Adams told the ABC host. "We can identify using artificial intelligence and other methods to identify those who are talking about violence."

Sewell said crime was down in the subways compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

"We recognize that people need to see a visible presence of police in the subway and we're endeavoring to make sure that that happens," Sewell said.

James was arrested Wednesday following the previous day's shooting that left 29 people injured.