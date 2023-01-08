Bikini-clad Lizzo slams body shamers in Instagram post: 'Not here to fit into your beauty standards'

Lizzo took a brief pause from her beach vacation Friday to chastise body shamers in an Instagram post.

"If we had to pay money for every comment we post on social media maybe people would think before they type," she wrote.

The 34-year-old singer donned a multi-colored two-piece swimsuit in the corresponding video where she proceeded to slam body critics for shaming her physique.

"The discourse around bodies is officially tired," she began.

"I have seen comments go from: 'Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?' to 'Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL [Brazilian butt lift]? I liked your body before' to 'Oh my gosh, you're so big'…" she said in the video.

"Are we okay? Do you see the delusion?" she asked viewers. "Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art, and this body is art."

The artist, whose outspoken body positivity discourse has sparked intense controversy and discussion in recent years, is no stranger to sharing pride in her own body, and doubled down later in the video.

"I'm going to do whatever I want with this body… I wish comments costed y'all money so we could see how much f---ing time we are wasting on the wrong thing," she added.

In an interview with PEOPLE last March, Lizzo said she considered herself a "body icon" and doubled down on her efforts to promote a standard of body positivity instead of an unattainable beauty standard for women.

"It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard," she said.

The artist has caught flak from critics in the past for allegedly promoting obesity and disregarding health in favor of the body positivity movement which she claims has become "commercialized."

She also faced criticism from author Dr. Boyce Watkins, who claimed her popularity stemmed solely from America's "obesity epidemic." The singer clapped back shortly after, tweeting in response: "’I'm popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered."