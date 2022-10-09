Expand / Collapse search
Lizzo appears to reference Ye's comments about her weight during Toronto concert: 'No motherf---ing reason'

Ye referenced Lizzo while telling Tucker Carlson that the mainstream media's promotion of obesity is 'demonic'

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Kanye West: Hollywood bullied me into biting my tongue about my support for Trump Video

Kanye West: Hollywood bullied me into biting my tongue about my support for Trump

Kanye West explains how fame limits free speech on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Singer Lizzo hinted at Ye's negative comments about her weight during a concert in Toronto on Friday – and joked that she wanted to immigrate to Canada.

Ye – also known as Kanye West – sat down with Tucker Carlson last week to discuss his marriage with Kim Kardashian and his experience as a Trump supporter in Hollywood. During the interview, he referenced Lizzo while criticizing mainstream attitudes towards obesity.

"Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine… When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots – that's a term for telemarketer callers – on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight," Ye explained.

Lizzo performs during Lizzo: The Special Tour at Scotiabank Arena on October 07, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario.

Ye claimed that Lizzo is being used by the media to promote overweight body types, calling it part of "a genocide on the Black race." 

KANYE WEST DEFENDS 'WHITE LIVES MATTER' SHIRTS, SLAMS LIBERALS WHO THREATENED, ASSAULTED MAGA HAT WEARERS

"The media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it is actually unhealthy," the "Jesus Walks" rapper argued. "It's actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to promote that, it's demonic."

Lizzo did not explicitly reference Ye's comments, but said she was minding her own "fat Black beautiful business" during a concert at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

Ye referenced Lizzo while criticizing mainstream attitudes towards obesity during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

"I feel like everybody in America got my motherf—ing name in their motherf—ing mouth for no motherf—ing reason," the singer said to roaring applause.

LIZZO DISCUSSES ‘COMMERCIALIZED’ BODY POSITIVITY MOVEMENT: 'WE HAVE TO MAKE PEOPLE UNCOMFORTABLE AGAIN'

The "About Damn Time" singer then jokingly asked the audience if anyone would sponsor her green card, so she could move to Canada.

Lizzo gets political at the Video Music Awards on Sunday in New Jersey.

"Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?" she asked while raising her hands to the crowd.

Tucker Carlson's full interview with Ye can be watched on Fox Nation by clicking here.

