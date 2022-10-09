Lizzo appears to reference Ye's comments about her weight during Toronto concert: 'No motherf---ing reason'

Singer Lizzo hinted at Ye's negative comments about her weight during a concert in Toronto on Friday – and joked that she wanted to immigrate to Canada.

Ye – also known as Kanye West – sat down with Tucker Carlson last week to discuss his marriage with Kim Kardashian and his experience as a Trump supporter in Hollywood. During the interview, he referenced Lizzo while criticizing mainstream attitudes towards obesity.

"Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine… When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots – that's a term for telemarketer callers – on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight," Ye explained.

Ye claimed that Lizzo is being used by the media to promote overweight body types, calling it part of "a genocide on the Black race."

"The media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it is actually unhealthy," the "Jesus Walks" rapper argued. "It's actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to promote that, it's demonic."

Lizzo did not explicitly reference Ye's comments, but said she was minding her own "fat Black beautiful business" during a concert at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

"I feel like everybody in America got my motherf—ing name in their motherf—ing mouth for no motherf—ing reason," the singer said to roaring applause.

The "About Damn Time" singer then jokingly asked the audience if anyone would sponsor her green card, so she could move to Canada.

"Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?" she asked while raising her hands to the crowd.

