Big business is more and more 'anti-America': Josh Hawley

The Missouri senator sounds off on corporate America's liberalism

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., reveals the shortcomings of large American corporations in a woke age on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., explained how large corporations don't have Americans' best interests over China Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY: For a long time, you had the old Republican establishment — the old D.C. establishment — that said to the big corporations, "Oh, we're all for that." The big corporations could do no wrong. And what we found and what you've just been talking about, is these big corporations, they are increasingly anti-America. They are increasingly on board with the woke agenda. 

WOKE WALL STREET IS IN FOR A RECKONING

You look at some of the worst damage that's been done in terms of forcing a woke agenda on the American people, and it's actually the big corporations working with big government, and then selling out our workers to China is part and parcel of that. So we've got to make clear: We're not in favor of these multilateral corporations. No more special deals for them, no more sweetheart deals. We're in favor of America.

