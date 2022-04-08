Biden's open border, migrant surge a 'deliberate crisis': Stephen Miller

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's open border and the ensuing flood of illegal migrants is a "deliberate" crisis the White House has signaled it does not want to fix, former Trump speechwriter Stephen Miller told "Life, Liberty & Levin."

Miller, founder of America First Legal, told host Mark Levin that the media is also somewhat to blame for the crisis.

He pointed out that mainstream outlets appear loathe to cover the crisis in Texas, Arizona, California and New Mexico, but would likely jump at the opportunity to commit "wall-to-wall" reportage of a similar situation if it happened to a European ally.

"If this border catastrophe was happening in any other country, including any country in Europe, no matter how liberal, it will be getting nonstop wall-to-wall media coverage," he said, adding that no country has felt or witnessed what the United States is under Biden.

MCCONNELL: SCHUMER WARY OF SOME DEM SUPPORT FOR TITLE 42

He said sources told him former Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson has categorized figures higher than 1,000 illegal immigrants daily to be a crisis. Johnson recently told Fox News, "We have to enforce border security."

"We're now at 8,000 apprehensions a day plus 2,000 known got-aways per day, plus some unknown number who get through without anybody even noticing or recording it at all," Miller said. "So your baseline is 10,000 per day. That's a new city, a mid-sized city, every week comprised entirely of illegal aliens."

KENNEDY: BIDEN ADMIN HAS BEEN LIKE ‘THE HINDENBURG CRASHING INTO THE TITANIC’

Miller, who also previously worked for then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., added that the migration crisis is "purposeful and deliberate."

"Joe Biden inherited from President Trump several very specific tools that President Trump spent four years fighting to secure in our course to turn away illegal immigrants quickly, swiftly and consistently," he said, pointing specifically to the Remain-in-Mexico policy forged with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador.

"Joe Biden and his deputies at the White House Domestic Policy Council, led by Susan Rice, in a very premeditated and purposeful fashion, dismantled and ripped apart each one of these tools to bring us to where we are today."

After Title 42 protections are removed in coming weeks, the egress into the United States will be a "crisis without precedent in the recorded history of the modern nation-state," Miller warned.