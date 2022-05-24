Biden's 'confused' China policy creating 'provocation without deterrence': Tom Cotton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called out President Biden's "muddled and confused ambiguity" on China and Taiwan Tuesday and urged the president to adopt "strategic clarity" on "America's Newsroom."

BIDEN AT QUAD SUMMIT: US ‘STRAGEIC AMBIGUITY’ TOWARD TAIWAN AND CHINA HAS NOT CHANGED

TOM COTTON: Unfortunately, what we've seen with President Biden now three times in nine months is not strategic ambiguity or strategic clarity. It's muddled and confused ambiguity. On three times President Biden has seemed to change U.S. policy only to have anonymous White House staff immediately correct him. It is the worst of both worlds, Dana, because it gets provocation without deterrence. You can see how it provoked Beijing yesterday in their intemperate response. But Beijing probably doesn't think that Joe Biden is really willing to go defend Taiwan, given the fact that he allows his anonymous aides to rush out and change it. This is the worst of all possible worlds.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: