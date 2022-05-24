Expand / Collapse search
Biden's 'confused' China policy creating 'provocation without deterrence': Tom Cotton

White House walks back Biden's assertion U.S. would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan against China

Fox News Staff
Taiwan is world’s ‘most dangerous flashpoint’: Cotton Video

Taiwan is world’s ‘most dangerous flashpoint’: Cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., emphasizes the need for ‘strategic clarity’ from Biden administration on Taiwan.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called out President Biden's "muddled and confused ambiguity" on China and Taiwan Tuesday and urged the president to adopt "strategic clarity" on "America's Newsroom."

BIDEN AT QUAD SUMMIT: US ‘STRAGEIC AMBIGUITY’ TOWARD TAIWAN AND CHINA HAS NOT CHANGED

TOM COTTON: Unfortunately, what we've seen with President Biden now three times in nine months is not strategic ambiguity or strategic clarity. It's muddled and confused ambiguity. On three times President Biden has seemed to change U.S. policy only to have anonymous White House staff immediately correct him. It is the worst of both worlds, Dana, because it gets provocation without deterrence. You can see how it provoked Beijing yesterday in their intemperate response. But Beijing probably doesn't think that Joe Biden is really willing to go defend Taiwan, given the fact that he allows his anonymous aides to rush out and change it. This is the worst of all possible worlds.

