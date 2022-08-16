Biden's Afghanistan exit was the 'day the world became less safe': Nikki Haley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One year after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday of the consequences of President Biden projecting a "weak" America on the world stage.

NIKKI HALEY: What's amazing about that is they think if they say something, it's true. The second that blunder happened in Afghanistan, it was the green light for every enemy we had. Then you saw Russia move into Ukraine. Then you saw China starting to threaten Taiwan. Now you see Iran trying to build a nuclear weapon, but they're also going in now trying to assassinate Americans on our own soil. That was the day America became weak. That was the day the world became less safe. And it was all because of the decisions the Biden administration made. And now you say, okay, what's the solution to that? The solution is to snap out of it. We need to get strong. How are these terrorists wanting to come to America through the southern border, close the southern border, start to be strong against China, start to hold and have Ukraine's back, start to make sure we get Taiwan ready. We've got to start really focusing. And the last thing Biden needs to do is to get back into that Iran deal, which would be catastrophic.

