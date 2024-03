Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

American voters looking to profit from President Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday can wager on whether the president has a "brain freeze," if he confuses Nikki Haley with anyone else, as well as more traditional wagers such as the over/under of the speech’s length.

Biden has faced questions from critics over his cognitive abilities for some time, and recently referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi as the "president of Mexico" and mixed up "red state and blue state" with "red state and green state" while speaking at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference. Instead of worrying, some Americans may hope to benefit by predicting Biden’s next gaffe.

BetOnline has created a plethora of money-making opportunities around Thursday's important speech, as the 81-year-old president hopes to quell national concerns about his cognitive abilities and mental fitness.

DEMOCRATS QUIETLY 'NERVOUS' ABOUT BIDEN'S PERFORMANCE AT THE STATE OF THE UNION, BELIEVE HE WILL MAKE MISTAKES

Here are some of the props for the speech. In betting parlance, 2/1 odds means a bet would get paid off double if successful, 3/1 means triple, etc. When the odds have a plus or minus sign in front of them, that refers respectively to how much you'll get if you bet $100 and how much you'd have to bet to win $100. In other words, odds with a plus sign equate to longer odds and have higher payouts due to their decreased probability.

Will any of these happen?

Biden directly mentions "Trump" – 2/1

Biden mis-names a foreign leader or country – 3/1

Biden says either "senile" or "dementia" – 3/1

Biden directly mentions "Obama" – 4/1

Biden has a five second "brain freeze" – 10/1

Biden confused Trump with Obama – 14/1

Biden confused Nikki Haley with anyone else – 20/1

Most mentions during Biden’s State of the Union:

Border – -130

Ukraine – +300

Gun/Guns – +475

Security – +600

The online betting site features another batch of words that voters can wager on which gets mentioned the most:

Democracy – -120

January 6 – +350

MAGA – +400

Putin – +500

BIDEN HEADS INTO SOTU WITH DISMAL APPROVAL RATINGS AS HE BATTLES 1 MAJOR ISSUE THAT'S TAKEN CENTER STAGE

Does Biden mention Trump’s cognitive ability?

Yes – +250

No – -700

Does Biden refer to his own age?

Yes – +400

No – -700

WHAT PRESIDENT BIDEN NEEDS TO SAY ABOUT HIS AGE AND TRUMP IN HIS STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

Length of address:

Over/under 69.5 minutes

Number of "Non-Facts" as per Washington Post Fact Checker Blog:

Over/Under 11.5

Americans can also wager on Alabama Sen. Katie Britt, who is giving the Republican response. BetOnline.ag has placed odds on whether she says the following words: Cognitive, Radical Islam/Islamic, Mexico, Sleepy, Communist, Senile/Senility, Dementia, Woke Mind Virus and Antifa.

The president's speech to the nation also comes just weeks after special counsel Robert Hur released his highly anticipated report following his months-long investigation into Biden's improper retention of classified records. Hur, in his report, described the president as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," and did not bring charges against him.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted in U.S. sports books, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, but BetOnline.ag is located offshore. All odds are subject to change.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman, Elizabeth Pritchett and Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.