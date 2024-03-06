Biden heads into SOTU with dismal approval ratings as he battles 1 major issue that's taken center stage

President Biden is heading into his State of the Union address on Thursday facing dismal approval ratings and looking to reassure voters on issues they find most important, including the economy, inflation and immigration.

But the president is also battling lingering questions about his age and memory, which have emerged since his last address and could even spell trouble during his delivery.

Biden will address an American electorate that overwhelmingly sees him as failing to meet their expectations. A February Fox News poll found that 42% of voters approved of his job handling while 58% disapproved. His recent numbers slightly dipped from the same time last year when 44% approved of his job performance while 55% disapproved.

"The numbers don't lie. Americans know that the state of the union is weaker because of Joe Biden," RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel told Fox News Digital.

"Biden and Democrats are underwater on key issues that Americans care about the most, from the economy to crime, from the open border to protecting our standing on the world stage," McDaniel continued. "Voters do not want Biden to 'finish the job,' which is why this will be his last State of the Union address."

Biden is also encountering an American audience that currently views political extremism, the economy, immigration and crime as the most critical issues, according to Reuters/Ipsos.

Recent polls have shown that voters are more optimistic about the economy, but that sentiment is not benefiting Biden, the Wall Street Journal reported. Others have demonstrated that voters believe the economy was better under former President Trump than Biden as the two head for a rematch in the November general election.

Biden's problems heading into his State of the Union address also extend to immigration — an issue that has plagued him for some time. Migrant encounters at the southern border reached a record monthly high of 302,000 in December. During fiscal 2023, the U.S. saw 2.4 million migrant encounters at the border, which was also an all-time high.

But the one new issue that has emerged this year is Biden's mental acuity. Over the past month, he's faced a damaging special counsel report questioning his mental sharpness while making several gaffes that added to the problem.

Critics have lampooned Biden over his cognitive abilities for some time. Still, recent events have exacerbated the issue more than at any other point in his presidency, and some Democrats have even stated that his age is a concern.

Due to the emerging problem, some reporters believe that many will latch onto Biden's State of the Union address more than others in the past.

"The amount of media and social media scrutiny that the address will blast at Biden will likely exceed the power of a billion suns," Politico senior media writer Jack Shafer wrote on Thursday. "His every handshake coming down the aisle, his every step taken, his every word spoken, will be magnified a hundred times over by the press, his political opposition and voters as they take his measure."

The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.