Man whose brother was killed by illegal immigrant: Biden's SOTU pledge is 'smoke and mirrors'

A man whose brother was killed by an illegal immigrant is speaking out after President Biden pledged to secure the southern border during his first State of the Union Address.

STATE OF THE UNION: BIDEN CALLS TO SECURE BORDER AMID HISTORIC CRISIS

Jody Jones, who was President Trump's special guest for the State of the Union Address in 2020, joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss Biden's commitment to border security, despite record-breaking numbers during his first year in office.

"It's the worst it has ever been down there in history," Jones told co-hosts Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro. "In the history of the United States, the border crisis is the worst ever… It's apparent. Everybody knows it.

"They keep throwing smoke and mirrors at us and trying to tell us that… everything's good, everything's getting better, and it's not," he continued. "It's getting worse."

STATE OF THE UNION UNDER BIDEN IS ‘CRISIS,’ REPUBLICANS SAY

Around 220,000 illegal immigrants reportedly evaded border patrol since October, indicating the months ahead are likely to reflect much higher numbers.

"It really breaks my heart because other families are going to are going to suffer because of this, there's going to be other lives lost," Jones said. "There's been millions of contacts down there and getaways, and it's just it's a shame what's happening down there."

Jones continued by slamming the Biden White House, accusing the administration of not even "trying" to mitigate the ongoing crisis. Jones' eldest brother, Rocky Jones, was shot and killed at a Tulare County, California, gas station in 2018.

"The vice president went down there one time didn't and go where the rubber meets the road," Jones said. "Tip of the iceberg where she went… They're not even trying to help. It's by design. It has to be, because they can stop this."

Biden pledged to secure the southern border during his address Tuesday night saying, "We need to secure the border and fix the immigration system. It’s not only the right thing to do — it’s the economically smart thing to do."

"Let’s get it done once and for all," he continued.