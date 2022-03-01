Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

State of the Union: Biden calls to secure border amid historic crisis

Biden tells Congress: 'Let's get it done once and for all'

By Houston Keene | Fox News
WATCH: President Biden gives his State of the Union address as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies Video

WATCH: President Biden gives his State of the Union address as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies

President Biden, during his State of the Union address, called to secure the border amid the historic crisis that has surged under his watch. 

The president's call elicited applause from the assembled legislators.

"We need to secure the border and fix the immigration system," Biden said. "It’s not only the right thing to do — it’s the economically smart thing to do."

BIDEN SAYS ZELENSKYY ‘INSPIRES THE WORLD’ AMID BRUTAL RUSSIAN WAR ON UKRAINE

"Let’s get it done once and for all," the president continued.

The declaration, while garnering applause, comes after a year that has seen illegal immigration reach historic levels.

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP) (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

A source told Fox News Digital last month that Border Patrol has had over 220,000 "gotaways," meaning those who get past Border Patrol when coming across the border. That number is separate from encounters, in which Border Patrol has either caught the migrant or the migrant has turned themselves in.

Known gotaways are those who have been spotted on cameras and sensors etc., but Border Patrol does not have the manpower to get to. It is harder for officials to estimate the number of "gotaways" who have avoided detection altogether -- meaning the number of actual gotaways is likely much higher.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listens as Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., closes his eyes as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listens as Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., closes his eyes as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool) (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

Biden touched on several issues facing America during his address, including the war in Ukraine.

Almost everyone in attendance to the State of the Union also eschewed masks following the CDC’s updated guidance.

Fox News Digital’s Bill Melugin and Adam Shaw contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

