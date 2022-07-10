Biden slammed for tweet blaming Republicans for economic problems: ‘I thought it was Russia's fault’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden is facing backlash for a tweet posted on his Twitter account that blamed Republicans for the country's economic problems.

"Republicans are doing nothing but obstructing our efforts to crack down on gas-price gouging, lower food prices, lower healthcare costs, and hopefully, soon, lower your prescription drug costs. This is not right. And that’s why this election is going to be so darn important," Biden tweeted Sunday.

Biden was met with criticism online for his comments. Scott Jennings, a CNN contributor and Bush White House alumnus tweeted, "88% wrong track + 38% job approval = good f’ing luck with this BS."

"Americans know the TRUTH Big Guy. No one is buying your blame game. YOU and Democrats OWN INFLATION. Your policies are making it FAR WORSE," tweeted conservative political writer Kimberly Morin.

Others, such as author Matthew Betley, attacked the tweet while acknowledging it probably was not sent directly by the president himself. "You are corrupt and intentionally sabotaging America…intern," he wrote.

"Huh? I thought it was Russia's fault," joked Mark Zinno, a talk radio host.

DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw similarly said, "I thought it was the Putin Price Spike."

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., tweeted, "Joe Biden believes that the American people are fools."

When running for President, Biden struck a very different tone. "It's hard to believe this has to be said, but unlike this president, I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. And I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me — it’s about you," he tweeted on June 4th, 2020.

Scott Presler, a conservative activist, slammed Biden for his policies. "@JoeBiden On day 1, you canceled our pipeline. You fired workers with your illegal, unconstitutional vaccine mandate. We have fewer healthcare workers because you forced them to choose between their jobs & a mandated medical procedure. You gave $54 billion to Ukraine, but forgot US," he wrote.

Inflation is at a 40-year high, gas prices are soaring, and Biden's poll numbers are declining ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Despite these economic troubles, some political elites, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are enjoying lavish vacations in Italy.