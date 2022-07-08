Nancy Pelosi goes on lavish Italian vacation as inflation back home hits 40-year high

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent the week vacationing at a ritzy resort owned by a renowned opera tenor in Italy, while Americans faced the country's highest inflation since the 1980s.

Pelosi, a multi-millionaire and the first Italian-American speaker, spent the past few days while Congress was out of session at the luxurious Alpemare Beach Club in Forte dei Marmi.

The resort is one of the most exclusive along the Mediterranean coast, with guests having to book well in advance to score a spot.

"Alpemare is not only a fabulous beach club, but also a livable museum where there will be artwork on display throughout the year as well as performances by many international artists," the resort's website states.

Pelosi’s stay at the resort likely cost thousands, but the exact figure remains uncertain as the Alpemare does not discuss its prices until after a phone consultation. Tripadvisor, the popular travel rating website, notes that some entrees alone cost nearly $150 at the resort’s in-house restaurant.

The excursion comes as Pelosi and fellow Democrats in Washington have struggled to respond to the nation’s worsening economic picture.

Last month, the Labor Department reported that inflation had grown 8.6% over the past month, reaching a high unseen since Ronald Reagan's first term. Gas prices, meanwhile, have also skyrocketed, hitting more than $5 per gallon in some jurisdictions.

Pelosi and her husband Paul, who was recently charged with drunk driving in California, were photographed strolling the Italian coasts’ sandy beaches and sipping wine with Andrea Bocelli, an award-winning tenor and owner of the Alpemare.

Pelosi’s stay at the resort came at the tail end of a nearly two-week trip in Italy that coincided with the July 4th holiday. Last week, the speaker was in Rome meeting with dignitaries from the Italian government and the Vatican City.

"For more than 160 years, the United States and Italy have shared an unbreakable bond rooted in our shared history and common values," the speaker said on social media after visiting the Italian parliament.