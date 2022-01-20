Pollster says Biden news conference earned 'D' and 'F' grades from independents: 'Seems out of touch'

Polling expert Lee Carter revealed Thursday American voters' reactions to President Biden’s first formal press conference in over 300 days. While Democrats generally reacted favorably to the president’s speech, Carter predicted his approval rating won’t see a drastic change based on the real-time reactions of independents.

Biden was pressed by Fox News’ Peter Doocy on his policies that are trending to the left. Biden responded by highlighting his efforts to combat COVID-19 and the successful bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Democrats supported his message, but independents and Republicans both gave the president an ‘F’ grade.

"They said he seems so out of touch – what he said is simply untrue," Carter told Ainsley Earhardt.

"They’re just simply not buying his message."

Biden went on to say he hasn’t been able to get Republicans to help improve things in the country, for which Republicans and independents again gave him an ‘F’ grade.

"The blame game simply does not work. He cannot blame Republicans," Carter, president of Maslansky & Partners, told Brian Kilmeade.

"He made a promise of unity. He said he was going to govern by bringing people together, by making compromise. He has failed here."

President Biden again addressed voting rights after his controversial speech in Georgia. He said he believes he can make the case to Americans that they should not vote for Republican candidates to oversee the legitimacy of elections.

Democrats largely agreed, but Carter noted that it is most important to watch the reaction from independents, who gave the comments a ‘D’ grade.

"Independents were really concerned that he's calling into question the legitimacy of elections," Carter said. "But Republicans were really, really concerned. They’re saying this is a threat to democracy, much like Democrats said about Donald Trump."

"People are really, really concerned about this issue."

Biden also downplayed the impact of COVID-19 on education, saying that 95 percent of schools are still open.

Carter said this message didn’t resonate with any group, as Democrats only gave him a ‘C’ grade. She noted that his remarks don’t align with what Americans are experiencing.

"The way he pushes back and was saying it's not really an issue makes people say, ‘You don't understand me. You seem out of touch.’ And that's not something that people have said about Biden before," she said.

"He’s seeming very, very much like he's in the Washington, D.C., bubble and not living in the world that the rest of us are."