Trump on Biden's first year, says he had 'no idea' the country could 'go down so badly and so quickly'

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump, one year after leaving the White House, said he had "no idea the country could go down so badly and so quickly," criticizing President Biden for everything from the supply chain crisis, to foreign policy, and more.

During an exclusive interview with Fox News, Trump reflected on the first year of the Biden presidency, and said the country is "being absolutely destroyed."

"I had no idea the country could go down so badly and so quickly," Trump said.

First, pointing to the supply chain crisis, Trump said during his administration, "it wasn’t even a thought."

"The words supply chain never really came up," he said. "It was something that we had, nobody had any problems, these were not two words in the vocabulary."

"They were not in the vocabulary of the administration, because everything was running like a fine-tuned machine," Trump said. "And we didn’t have any problems with supply chain."

Trump said he had traveled to Los Angeles and "saw the massive containers, thousands and thousands of them where they dock the ships, in the loading and unloading areas and I will tell you, I’ve never seen anything like it."

"They are stacked up to the sky. It is going to take a long time for them to break it up. It is very bad, very bad," Trump said. "It’s going to take a long time to fix it."

Trump, who recently released his first book since leaving office, "Our Journey Together," a photo book filled with images and captions hand-picked and handwritten by the former president, said the supply chain crisis is even effecting the production of additional copies.

"As an example, I did a book and the book turned out to be a tremendous success, and we sold over 200,000 copies of the book which is much more because this is a picture book," Trump said of the coffee-table-style book, published by Winning Team Publishing.

"Now, what we’re doing is going out for 300,000 more books, and they don’t even have paper," Trump said. "They have no paper, they have no glue, they have no leather, you know the outside binding. This is a company that’s been in business for many years, I think the largest or second-largest printer in the country and they said they’ve never seen anything like this, they’ve never had anything like this."

Meanwhile, reflecting on his own first year in office, Trump said his administration "accomplished so much."

"We accomplished very early on the greatest tax cuts in history, the greatest regulation cuts in history, Space Force, we re-built the military over a period of time and re-built the military," Trump said. "We did things that nobody thought— Anwar, we got Anwar approved. Ronald Reagan tried to get it done, everybody did, nobody could get it done, we got it. Would have been perhaps the biggest drilling site, energy site in the world and it was terminated by Biden and Lisa Murkowski made it possible to have it terminated."

"You know, all of these things, we’ve done so much, and now I’m watching what’s happening to our country and our country is being absolutely destroyed. Destroyed," Trump said. "Our dignity, our strength, it is being sapped and destroyed."

He added: "It is hard to believe."

The former president went on to say that the United States, under Biden's leadership, "looks weak, indecisive, and incompetent."

"China is dictating terms to us. Russia on Ukraine. China with Taiwan. Kim Jong Un as you know of North Korea is sending up missile after missile and very importantly, Iran is having a lot of fun doing whatever they want," Trump said. "And our country looks like it is just weak and incompetently run."

Trump slammed the Biden administration for the botched withdrawal of the U.S. military from Afghanistan, for losing "energy independence," re-joining the Paris Climate Accord, "breaking up trade deals" and more.

"So many things," Trump said. "Here we go again. Here we go again."

He added: "I never thought I'd see our country look so weak and ineffective."

As for his plans to run for re-election in 2024, Trump told Fox News he thinks he is "going to make a lot of people happy."

"I think you're going to see a lot of people are going to be very happy, because, if you look at the polls, you know what they're saying," Trump said. "And they've never been stronger. I've never had polls so strong."

"They're also now looking at what we've done," Trump said, pointing again to his new book. "One of the reasons the book does so well is, even despite all of the witch hunts and things that went on, with impeachment hoax number one; impeachment hoax number two; the Muller Report, which was no collusion; all of the things that took place; Russia, Russia, Russia--phony story, totally phony--with all of that, we did so well."

"People are looking, they're almost romanticizing about it, because they look at what happened to our country in the last year," Trump continued. "In my opinion, the prestige of the United States now is lower than its ever been in history—in our history— it is the lowest it's ever been."

He added: "I would be able to bring it back and bring it back quickly."