Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Biden shouldn't trust Kamala, he should 'sleep with one eye open': Leo Terrell

His comments come after her interview on COVID mandates

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
close
Biden should 'sleep with one eye open' around Harris: Terrell Video

Biden should 'sleep with one eye open' around Harris: Terrell

Jesse Watters and Leo Terrell react to the Biden-Harris COVID response strategy on 'Hannity.'

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell criticized Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday, saying she failed to answer basic questions on "Hannity." 

Fox host Sean Hannity said the vice president's responses in her recent interview were a "word salad." 

"Yet another day, another absolutely dismal, disastrous day for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the vice president had another pathetic, painstaking interview where she was unable to answer basic questions, including about the administration's disastrous COVID response."

The COVID-19 testing line wrapped around the block in Long Beach.

The COVID-19 testing line wrapped around the block in Long Beach. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)

HANNITY: BIDEN'S 'VERY BAD DAY' CULMINATED IN CAPITOL HILL EMBARRASSMENT

Harris was interviewed by MSNBC's Craig Melvin on the Biden administration's response to COVID-19. When she was asked about changing strategies on COVID-19 to get a better outcome, she said, "It is time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down."

  • Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she departs after speaking at the Tribal Nations Summit in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    Image 1 of 2

    Vice President Harris  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

  • Joe Biden meets on infrastructure with labor and business leaders at the White House
    Image 2 of 2

    President Biden (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )

Terrell said, "She gave poor answers because she's not in the loop … She went to the liberal MSNBC, and she couldn't answer the questions."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jesse Watters said, "This was a friendly NBC News Democrat interview. They're asking basic questions … He's not asking to explain how gravity works."

Terrell concluded that, "There's no love between [Harris] and Joe Biden … I'll tell you right now … if I was Joe Biden, I would sleep with one eye open because I don't trust Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden should not trust Kamala Harris."

"The only reason why she is vice president is because of her ethnicity and gender — it's not because of qualification. You cannot name me one accomplishment from Kamala Harris."

Hannah Grossman is an Associate Editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.