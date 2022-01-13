Biden shouldn't trust Kamala, he should 'sleep with one eye open': Leo Terrell

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell criticized Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday, saying she failed to answer basic questions on "Hannity."

Fox host Sean Hannity said the vice president's responses in her recent interview were a "word salad."

"Yet another day, another absolutely dismal, disastrous day for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the vice president had another pathetic, painstaking interview where she was unable to answer basic questions, including about the administration's disastrous COVID response."

HANNITY: BIDEN'S 'VERY BAD DAY' CULMINATED IN CAPITOL HILL EMBARRASSMENT

Harris was interviewed by MSNBC's Craig Melvin on the Biden administration's response to COVID-19. When she was asked about changing strategies on COVID-19 to get a better outcome, she said, "It is time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down."

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Terrell said, "She gave poor answers because she's not in the loop … She went to the liberal MSNBC, and she couldn't answer the questions."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jesse Watters said, "This was a friendly NBC News Democrat interview. They're asking basic questions … He's not asking to explain how gravity works."

Terrell concluded that, "There's no love between [Harris] and Joe Biden … I'll tell you right now … if I was Joe Biden, I would sleep with one eye open because I don't trust Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden should not trust Kamala Harris."

"The only reason why she is vice president is because of her ethnicity and gender — it's not because of qualification. You cannot name me one accomplishment from Kamala Harris."