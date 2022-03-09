Ron Johnson torches Biden admin: 'They've weakened America, emboldened our enemies and tempted tyrants'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to witness the Ukrainian refugee crisis overwhelming Poland, President Joe Biden's Russian oil ban and his experience meeting with the ‘People’s Convoy' truckers in Washington, D.C. During his appearance, Johnson slammed the Biden administration for "emboldening" America's adversaries and said he is "not expecting much" from Harris' trip to Poland.

SEN. RON JOHNSON: I'm not expecting much. Remember, they put Vice President Harris in charge of the border. That has been a complete fiasco, and if you really think about it, it's in those early days in the Biden administration, when he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, opened up our borders, started pushing for out- of-control deficit spending, which has sparked 7.5% inflation, a 40-year high. All these policies, decisions have weakened America, it's emboldened our enemies, it's basically tempted tyrants to take advantage of the situation. So you have now a situation where tyrants are on the rise and we're trying to react. And it's very costly to react, as you're seeing with a $13 billion aid package. It would have been far better to supply Ukraine with the lethal defensive weaponry and keep them in a position where it might have changed Putin's calculation, but that's not what this administration did. What this administration's done is virtually, across the board, enact policies that have weakened this country.

