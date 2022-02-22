Sen. Ron Johnson releases campaign ad calling out the media 'covering up' for Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc. is out with a new campaign ad targeting liberal media outlets for "covering up" on behalf of President Biden.

"For decades the American people have seen the mainstream media trade objective journalism for liberal propaganda," Johnson told Fox News Digital. "As these outlets continue to promote the liberal attacks being launched against me, I am going to take my message straight to the people of Wisconsin so they can hear the truth directly from me."

In the ad, first obtained by Fox News Digital, Johnson takes aim at his adversaries in the media, who he credits for having got Biden elected.

"Instead of being impartial media outlets have become advocates for the Democratic Party. They got Joe Biden, who campaign from his basement, elected president," Johnson says in the ad. "Now they're covering up the disastrous policies created by attacking and censoring anyone who exposes the failures. But they can't hide inflation, higher gas prices and rising crime from the people devastated by them."

Several media organizations are called out in the ad, including CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and The Washington Post. However, the ad draws particular focus on The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin's largest newspaper.

"I'm Ron Johnson, I approve this message. I will continue to ask questions and uncover the truth," Johnson adds.

Johnson is also launching a new website Wiscfacts.com, which the campaign says "will be used as a platform to cut through the litany of false attacks launched by liberals and amplified by their allies in the media."

In his first two entries for the website, Johnson combats claims his net worth "doubled" since becoming a senator and that he "doesn't support creating jobs in his own hometown" of Oshkosh, Wisc. as Oshkosh Corporation is creating 1,000 manufacturing jobs to South Carolina instead due to facility availability.

Johnson, a prominent GOP lawmaker on Capitol Hill, has long been a target of the liberal media.

Last year, then-MSNBC anchor Brian Williams called Johnson a 'witting or unwitting asset of Russia' for expressing skepticism towards the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines while "Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace suggested the senator was "in cahoots" with the Kremlin for his outspokenness about Biden's past financial ties to Ukraine.

Several CNN stars, including Don Lemon and John Berman, accused Johnson of "spewing blatant racism" when he said he "might have been a little concerned" for his safety if BLM and Antifa had rioted the Capitol instead of Trump supporters.

The New York Times published a report with the headline, "Assaulting the Truth, Ron Johnson Helps Erode Confidence in Government" while an opinion piece published in The Washington Post is eager for his defeat, saying it would be "a tremendous victory for Democrats."

Johnson is seeking a third term in office.