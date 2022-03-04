Kamala Harris to travel to Eastern Europe as Russia-Ukraine war rages

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Europe next week to meet with leaders of Poland and Romania amid Russia's war with Ukraine, offering support for neighboring countries handling the influx of "refugees fleeing violence."

Harris' trip, according to her office, will "demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance and U.S. support for NATO’s eastern flank allies in the face of Russian aggression," with stops in Warsaw, Poland and Bucharest, Romania, from March 9-11.

KAMALA HARRIS MOCKED FOR ‘TERRIFYING’ EXPLANATION OF UKRAINE CRISIS: ‘A REAL INABILITY TO TALK NORMALLY’

Harris' trip will also highlight efforts to support Ukrainians. In her talks with leaders of Poland and Romania, Harris aims to "advance our close coordination in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine."

"They will discuss our continuing support for the people of Ukraine through security, economic and humanitarian assistance and our determination to impose severe economic consequences on Russia and those complicit in Russia’s invasion," a White House statement said. "The Vice President’s meetings will also focus on how the United States can further support Ukraine’s neighbors as they welcome and care for refugees fleeing violence."

Republican congressmen Andy Biggs, Ariz., and Lance Gooden, Texas, questioned the decision to send Harris.

"Kamala Harris has not succeeded in any of the tasks that have been assigned to her. Why are we sending her to Europe again next week," Biggs tweeted.

Echoing Biggs' sentiment, Gooden said Harris would be "the last person" he would send to Ukraine during Russia's invasion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris faced widespread criticism after she attempted to provide an explanation of the Ukraine crisis during an appearance on the "The Morning Hustle" last week.

Asked at one point to explain the crisis overseas in "layman's terms" for concerned listeners, Harris responded slowly, "Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine, so basically that’s wrong."