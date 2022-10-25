Biden faces backlash after interview with trans activist on gender-affirming care: 'Inappropriate'

Parents are outraged after President Biden appeared to support transgender health care for children in an exchange with a left-wing media outlet.

Rhode Island mother Nicole Solas joined "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday to discuss Biden's remarks and voice her concerns on the subject.

"It all starts in school where they start brainwashing children to use gender-neutral pronouns and change their names all under the banner of either civil rights or some… humane treatment," Solas told co-host Todd Piro. "But this is all inhumane treatment that absolutely should be regulated or banned by states."

In an interview with left-wing outlet NowThis News, Biden answered an array of questions pertinent to young Americans. At one point, Biden was asked by 25-year-old transgender actress and comic creator Dylan Mulvaney if states should have the right to "ban gender-affirming healthcare."

"I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that—as a moral question and as a legal question. I just think it’s wrong," Biden said.

Solas said she's convinced that the left's progressive stance on the matter does not have kids' best interests at heart.

"They don't really care about kids, what they care about is advancing their radical LGBTQ agenda, and kids are really just casualties and vehicles to promote that," Solas said. "Parents need to stand up to this. You need to know if your school is doing this secretly because it can have catastrophic consequences."

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat warned there are catastrophic consequences in jumping the gun with gender-related health care for children, reiterating it must be a "slow" process in order to protect them from potentially irreversible effects.

"What I do with my patients and the appropriate thing to do is, number one, is psychotherapy counseling," Nesheiwat told co-host Carley Shimkus. "You don't jump straight from 0 to 60 overnight. That's inappropriate, especially because there's a high risk of depression and suicide in these young children. It's best to wait until they get older."

She also mentioned a majority of children are happy with their gender assigned at birth post-puberty, and waiting to assess the necessity of transitioning is key since some treatments can leave lasting impacts if they change their minds.

"When it comes to children, their prefrontal cortex, the part of your brain that helps you make rational decisions, it's not fully formed till you're about 21, so we have to step in and protect and that's the right thing to do," Nesheiwat said.

