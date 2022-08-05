Biden created 'magnet of lawlessness' at border, says National Border Patrol Council VP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Border Patrol Council VP Art Del Cueto applauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Friday on "America's Newsroom" after a bus full of migrants arrived in New York City from the Lone Star State.

Del Cueto said the state is sending a message to liberal lawmakers in Washington, D.C. and New York, hoping they will push the Biden administration to change course and stop creating "a magnet for lawlessness."

TEXAS KEEPS PRESSURE ON DC AS MORE MIGRANT BUSES ARRIVE NEAR US CAPITOL

Roughly 50 migrants arrived at a Port Authority in New York City on Friday.

"Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe," said Abbott.

The latest busload of migrants from Texas arrived in D.C. late Tuesday night. Texas has said they have sent least 5,100 migrants to the nation's capital.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has championed accepting migrants entering the country illegally as a human rights issue, requested the District of Columbia National Guard be activated indefinitely to assist with what she called a "humanitarian crisis."

Both Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have sounded the alarm about migrants being sent to their cities , with the city leaders blaming Arizona and Texas for the influx. (Arizona has denied sending migrants to New York City.)

Del Cueto said Adams should not blame the influx on Abbott, but rather on the Biden administration for "creating a magnet which has allowed illegal immigrants to continue coming through the border."

Del Cueto praised Abbott for doing a great job trying to control the southern border and said the administration is to blame for making the border "a magnet of lawlessness" as liberal-run sanctuary cities allow migrants stay without consequences.

"We don't know how many they are (illegal immigrants), and we don't know where they are living now, but they're in the United States and no one's paying attention to that."

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report