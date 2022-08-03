Texas keeps pressure on DC as more migrant buses arrive near US Capitol

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas is continuing its campaign to get the federal government's attention as more illegal migrants arrive at the nation's capital from Texas by bus.

The latest busload of migrants from Texas arrived in DC late Tuesday night. It is not known the exact number of buses that have made the trip, but the Washington, D.C. government has reported at least 5,100 migrants.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has championed accepting migrants entering the country illegally as a human rights issue, requested the District of Columbia National Guard be activated indefinitely to assist with what she called a "humanitarian crisis."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blasted the Biden administration Tuesday on "Hannity" for refusing to handle the ongoing border crisis, saying, "Believe me, we have more buses headed their way as we speak right now. But this just shows the hypocrisy of these liberal leaders up in the northeast who think that border crisis created by Joe Biden, that is fine as long as it’s Texas that has to deal with it."

DC MAYOR BOWSER ASKS FOR NATIONAL GUARD HELP WITH MIGRANT BUSES FROM SOUTHERN BORDER: ‘HUMANITARIAN CRISIS’

"But as soon as they have to deal with it the real confidence of the crisis, they are up in arms calling for the national guard as you point out dealing with just a tiny fraction of what we had to deal with every single day," Abbott continued. "We’re going to keep sending those buses up there until they fully understand and most importantly — until the Biden administration does its job to enforce the laws concerning the border."

Migrants by the busloads have been sent to the capital by Abbott as a political statement on President Biden's handling of the immigration crisis at the southern border.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have sounded the alarm about migrants being sent to their cities, with the city leaders blaming Arizona and Texas for the influx. (Arizona has denied sending migrants to New York City.)

Abbott has invited the mayors to visit the border, but Adams declined.

DC MAYOR'S CALL FOR NATIONAL GUARD TO DEAL WITH MIGRANT ‘CRISIS’ SPARKS OUTRAGE FROM BORDER OFFICIALS