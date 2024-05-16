Biden campaign is 'panicking' after Trump's polling surge, massive NJ rally, says Gingrich

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R) joined "The Ingraham Angle," Wednesday, to discuss why he thinks former President Trump is gaining momentum ahead of the general election. Gingrich said the Biden campaign is "panicking" after seeing recent polling and Trump's massive rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

TRUMP URGES BIDEN TO FOLLOW THROUGH WITH DEBATE PROMISE: 'I'M READY TO GO ANYWHERE'

NEWT GINGRICH: Trump's on offense now. Trump is gaining momentum. And here's the problem with Biden having a lot of money. Yeah, I don't care how many ads you buy. People go to the grocery store and realize that you're lying. They cannot convince the American people that this is working. They can't convince young people who can't afford to buy a house that this is working. They can't convince people who watch millions of illegals come across the border that this is working.

Former President Trump accepted President Biden's offer to debate him on television in June and September.

After Trump said he was in, Biden said in a post on X that he "received and accepted an invitation" from CNN for a debate on June 27.

"Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place," Biden wrote.

When asked for comment, Trump told Fox News Digital that he will accept and "will be there." The Republican added that he is "looking forward to being in beautiful Atlanta."

"Crooked Joe Biden is the worst debater I have ever faced – he can't put two sentences together," Trump told Fox News Digital. "Crooked is also the worst president in the history of the United States, by far."

Gingrich and Laura Ingraham agreed that Biden will try to goad Trump into an "explosion" at the debates.

Gingrich said Trump should watch how Ronald Reagan handled the debates against then-President Jimmy Carter in 1980.

