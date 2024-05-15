Trump accepts Biden offer to debate him in June and September

Former President Trump accepted President Biden's offer to debate him on television in June and September.

The proposal was outlined by the Biden-Harris campaign in a letter to the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday morning.

It abandoned the decades-old tradition of three fall meetings organized by the debate commission.

"Crooked Joe Biden is the worst debater I have ever faced—he can't put two sentences together," Trump told Fox News Digital. "Crooked is also the worst president in the history of the United States, by far."

Trump told Fox News Digital that "it is time for a debate to take place—even if it has to be held through the offices of the Commission on Presidential Debates, which are totally controlled by Democrats and who, as people remember, got caught cheating with me with debate sound levels."

"I'm ready to go," Trump said. "The dates that they proposed are fine. Anywhere. Anytime. Any place. Let's see if Joe can make it to the stand-up podium."

"The proposed June and early September dates are fully acceptable to me," Trump told Fox News Digital. "I will provide my own transportation."

In a letter obtained by Fox News Digital, the Biden-Harris campaign proposed that the first debate be in late June, after Trump’s New York criminal trial is likely to be over and after Biden returns from meeting with world leaders at the G7 Summit. A second presidential debate would occur in September prior to the beginning of early voting. The campaign proposed a vice presidential debate to occur in late July after the Republicans nominate their vice presidential candidate.

"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal," Biden said in a video message shared earlier Wednesday morning. "I’ll even do it twice. So let’s pick the dates, Donald. I hear you’re free on Wednesdays."

Echoing his sentiments expressed to Fox News Digital, Trump also took to TRUTH Social in a post Wednesday.

"Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced - He can’t put two sentences together! Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far," Trump wrote. "It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to ‘Catch on Fire.’ I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September. I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds - That’s only because he doesn’t get them. Just tell me when, I’ll be there. ‘Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!’"



Trump on Saturday appeared before a crowd of tens of thousands on the Jersey Shore in the deep-blue state. The campaign event was held in between Trump's appearances in Manhattan Criminal Court.

