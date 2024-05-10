Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump urges Biden to follow through with debate promise: 'I'm ready to go anywhere'

Both presidential candidates have expressed enthusiasm for the idea of a debate, but no progress has been made setting one up

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Trump responds to Biden saying he's ready to debate: 'Let's go Joe' Video

Trump responds to Biden saying he's ready to debate: 'Let's go Joe'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his take on a possible presidential debate between Biden and Trump and why he doesn't think it will go well for the current president.  

Former President Donald Trump is demanding President Biden coordinate a presidential debate after both 2024 candidates have expressed enthusiasm for the idea.

Trump wrote a short "letter to Joe" on Thursday via his proprietary social media platform, Truth Social.

"Dear Joe, now that you’ve committed to Debate on the now dying Howard Stern Show, no less, [sic] let’s set it up right now. I’m ready to go anywhere that you are," Trump said.

BIDEN GIVES 3-WORD RESPONSE WHEN ASKED WHEN HE'LL DEBATE TRUMP

Trump fist pumps in front of Manhattan courthouse

Former U.S. President Donald Trump returns from a break in his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The former president reiterated venue ideas he's mentioned in previous debate challenges, including the White House and New York City.

"We could do it in D.C., even pinpoint the White House, or in New York when your Radical Left Fascists are finished with ELECTION INTERFERENCE against your Political Opponent, ME," Trump continued.

The two presidential candidates have traded challenges back and forth since Biden said that he would be "happy" to debate the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee two weeks ago on the Howard Stern Show.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN DEMANDS BIDEN DEBATE HIM 'MUCH EARLIER' AND MORE OFTEN

Donald Trump Joe Biden

Donald Trump answers a question as Joe Biden listens during the final 2020 presidential debate at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. (Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS)

The same day Trump posted his short "letter to Joe", Biden was asked whether he would debate the former president prior to the election.

"Set it up," Biden told reporters following a ceremony celebrating the WNBA Champions, the Las Vegas Aces, on Thursday afternoon.

Despite the bluster from both presumptive candidates, no progress seems to have been made setting up a debate.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his "Investing in America agenda" at Gateway Technical College in Sturtevant, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Commission on Presidential Debates will proceed with its original schedule despite requests for earlier events.

"The CPD’s criteria […] will be applied in early September; afterward, the Commission will extend debate invitations to qualifying candidates," the CPD told Fox News Digital last month.

The first presidential debate is scheduled for Sept. 16 at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. The second debate will be in Petersburg, Virginia, on Oct. 1, and the third will be held in Salt Lake City on Oct. 9. A vice presidential debate is scheduled for Sept. 25 in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

