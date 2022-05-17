Biden 'plays peek-a-boo with hate crime' again during visit to Buffalo: Watters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden continues to play "peek-a-boo" with hate crimes, by politicizing the Buffalo mass shooting, Jesse Watters said Tuesday on Fox News.

The suspect in the case, Payton Gendron of Broome County, N.Y., is accused of gunning down supermarket shoppers at random in a predominantly Black Buffalo neighborhood – with authorities later reviewing a multi-page screed describing his White nationalist and anti-Semitic views.

Watters said on "The Five" that Biden "closes his eyes" if the suspect is a Black nationalist, but is quick to politicize White supremacist incidents.

"He plays peekaboo with hate crime – So if it's a Black supremacist, he closes his eyes; a White supremacist, he goes beast-mode and campaigns on it," he said. "Same thing with street crime: If it's Black-on-Black crime ignores it. If there's a White police officer involved, he's getting the bullhorn out and he's in campaign mode."

KURTZ: WHY BIDEN HIT A RAW RACIAL NERVE ON SEGREGATIONIST SENATORS

"Joe Biden tries to make Black people scared and White people feel guilty," he continued, adding such an "emotional grip" helps Democratic Party politics moreso than assuages the situation at-hand.

Watters added that Biden appears entirely ignorant of the idea he should be taking such racially-charged tacts, noting the president to-date has repeatedly reminisced about his amicable relationship with segregationist senators and the fact that his home state of Delaware was, in his words, "a slave state."

In recent years, Biden has spoken about his ability to forge relationships with avowed Democratic segregationist Sens. James Eastland of Mississippi, Herman Talmadge of Georgia and J. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina.

Thurmond, who died at 100 in 2003, switched affiliation to Republican in 1964.

Biden was slammed by several Democratic presidential opponents in 2020, including Bill de Blasio, who said Eastland would want his "multiracial family to be illegal."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Watters later alluded to, Biden had also been criticized for eulogizing the late West Virginia Democratic Sen. Robert Byrd, a former Exalted Cyclops in the KKK.

"I don't like to be lectured by a guy like Joe Biden, this corrupt old timer whose son uses the N-word, who pals around with segregationists and Klansmen, and who's had every single position on crime you could possibly imagine," Watters later added.

"He swoops in. He's now the soul of the nation."