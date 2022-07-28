Expand / Collapse search
Biden adviser calls for 'balanced view' of an economy amid recession fears

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Senior adviser to the president Gene Sperling responds to the United States' recession under the Biden administration and looks for the positives on 'Your World.'

Senior adviser to the president Gene Sperling advocated a "balanced view" of an economy in the midst of a recession Thursday on "Your World."

AMERICANS SAY RECESSION IS HERE, DESPITE WHITE HOUSE DENIAL

SPERLING: We are not denying any of the things that are affecting people in terms of higher prices. But if you're creating a more balanced picture of the economy so that you're not feeding more negativity about the overall economy than there is, then you have to recognize the 2.7 million jobs, 3.6% unemployment, the fact that spending on services actually contributed to growth today and that major banks - when they did their earning reports like JPMorgan, like Citigroup - said they saw no signs of a recession. And that, in fact, JPMorgan said they saw spending up 10% higher than next year. Does that mean everything's rosy? Of course not. But we should have a balanced view.

