Biden adviser calls for 'balanced view' of an economy amid recession fears

Senior adviser to the president Gene Sperling advocated a "balanced view" of an economy in the midst of a recession Thursday on "Your World."

SPERLING: We are not denying any of the things that are affecting people in terms of higher prices. But if you're creating a more balanced picture of the economy so that you're not feeding more negativity about the overall economy than there is, then you have to recognize the 2.7 million jobs, 3.6% unemployment, the fact that spending on services actually contributed to growth today and that major banks - when they did their earning reports like JPMorgan, like Citigroup - said they saw no signs of a recession. And that, in fact, JPMorgan said they saw spending up 10% higher than next year. Does that mean everything's rosy? Of course not. But we should have a balanced view.

