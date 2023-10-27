Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Bibi adviser suggests Hamas invasion worse than 1930s Germany: 'Nazis tried to hide their crimes'

Hamas is 'feeling now Israel's might,' says Netanyahu adviser Mark Regev

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
close
Mark Regev: Hamas is feeling Israel’s might Video

Mark Regev: Hamas is feeling Israel’s might

Senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Mark Regev joins ‘The Story’ to discuss Israel’s expanding operations to fight back against Hamas.

A top adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told FOX News that Hamas is "feeling now Israel's might" and that the Jewish State is continuing to increase its pressure on the governing terror group of the Palestinians' territory.

Mark Regev, former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom, added the extremists are worse than former German Chancellor Adolf Hitler's troops, because Hamas is intentionally committing gruesome crimes against innocents out in public.

"What's interesting is throughout history, we've known terrible regimes. We've seen governments commit mass atrocities, but what is new about Hamas is they don't hide their crimes," Regev told "The Story."

"They take pride in their crimes and they parade their crimes — all that video you saw was taken by Hamas terrorists as they were brutally mass massacring Israelis. The Nazis tried to hide their crimes."

SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON'S FIRST TV INTERVIEW: US NEEDS ITS BEN FRANKLIN MOMENT

Israel war, Hamas

People walk with the Palestinian flag as smoke rises near Israel-Gaza border. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Regev said both the Nazi regime in Germany and the Communist government in Moscow at the time committed atrocities but tried to keep most of them from the public, while Hamas "advertises their crimes against humanity."

Anchor Martha MacCallum said she viewed one of the firsthand recordings of footage from the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion, attesting to the terror group's brutality.

Regev said Hamas' own recordings condemn them and their legitimacy.

BLACK FORMER MISS ISRAEL TEARS INTO BLM FOR SUPPORTING PALESTINIANS

Adolf Hitler speech nazi germany

Kanzler Adolf Hitler gives an impassioned speech while opening the Berlin International Auto Show. (Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty)

"That's who we're dealing with: a brutal, ruthless, terrorist organization."

He said Netanyahu is succeeding in applying incredible responsorial pressure against Hamas and that the IDF is confronting the threat.

"I can't be more specific, of course, at this stage, but Hamas is feeling now Israel's might. They will continue to be on the receiving end of our military blows until we have dismantled their military machine and dissolved their political structure in Gaza."

"When this is over, Gaza will be very different. They will no longer be a brutal, extreme terrorist organization governing the Gaza Strip," he said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

BBC reporter and Hamas spokesperson

A Hamas spokesperson stormed out of a recent BBC interview when asked about the terror group killing innocent civilians in Israel.  (Screenshot/BBC News)

Regev added that whether it takes days or years, Israel plans to punish all individuals involved in taking Israeli and American hostages and torturing civilians.

"There are still bodies, to be very frank, that are so badly burnt that they're difficult to identify. Hamas literally turned people into ash, and we have trouble identifying exactly sometimes who we're talking about," he added, confirming that at least 229 hostages remain held in Gaza, the exclave of Palestinian controlled land along the Mediterranean Sea.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.