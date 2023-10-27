Bibi adviser suggests Hamas invasion worse than 1930s Germany: 'Nazis tried to hide their crimes'

A top adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told FOX News that Hamas is "feeling now Israel's might" and that the Jewish State is continuing to increase its pressure on the governing terror group of the Palestinians' territory.

Mark Regev, former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom, added the extremists are worse than former German Chancellor Adolf Hitler's troops, because Hamas is intentionally committing gruesome crimes against innocents out in public.

"What's interesting is throughout history, we've known terrible regimes. We've seen governments commit mass atrocities, but what is new about Hamas is they don't hide their crimes," Regev told "The Story."

"They take pride in their crimes and they parade their crimes — all that video you saw was taken by Hamas terrorists as they were brutally mass massacring Israelis. The Nazis tried to hide their crimes."

Regev said both the Nazi regime in Germany and the Communist government in Moscow at the time committed atrocities but tried to keep most of them from the public, while Hamas "advertises their crimes against humanity."

Anchor Martha MacCallum said she viewed one of the firsthand recordings of footage from the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion, attesting to the terror group's brutality.

Regev said Hamas' own recordings condemn them and their legitimacy.

"That's who we're dealing with: a brutal, ruthless, terrorist organization."

He said Netanyahu is succeeding in applying incredible responsorial pressure against Hamas and that the IDF is confronting the threat.

"I can't be more specific, of course, at this stage, but Hamas is feeling now Israel's might. They will continue to be on the receiving end of our military blows until we have dismantled their military machine and dissolved their political structure in Gaza."

"When this is over, Gaza will be very different. They will no longer be a brutal, extreme terrorist organization governing the Gaza Strip," he said.

Regev added that whether it takes days or years, Israel plans to punish all individuals involved in taking Israeli and American hostages and torturing civilians.

"There are still bodies, to be very frank, that are so badly burnt that they're difficult to identify. Hamas literally turned people into ash, and we have trouble identifying exactly sometimes who we're talking about," he added, confirming that at least 229 hostages remain held in Gaza, the exclave of Palestinian controlled land along the Mediterranean Sea.