Black former Miss Israel tears into BLM for backing Palestinians: 'How could you support this evil?'

The first Black woman to be crowned Miss Israel told FOX News she has become disillusioned with Black Lives Matter, lambasting them for their silence on Hamas terrorists' butchering of Israeli civilians while they throw their support behind Palestinians.

Yityish "Titi" Aynaw said Wednesday she was horrified by an alleged BLM-affiliated poster that featured the slogan "I stand with Palestine" below an image of a hang-gliding humanoid and a Palestinian flag. Hamas deployed armed terrorists via hang-gliders to murder attendees to an Israeli music festival earlier in October.

While BLM Chicago admitted "we aren't proud of" the image after the fact, they added that they "stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free," according to the New York Post, which cited a social media post.

"I just saw their post… for them supporting Palestinians. Let's say it's OK, but for them not saying anything about 1,400 civilians who were murdered by Hamas, and for them not saying anything about women who was raped by the terrorists, for them not saying anything when they heard that they're slaughtering babies in Israel, and they say they care about Black people, they say they care about human rights — what about my rights as a Black woman in Israel?" she asked on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Aynaw said Israel is home to a large Black-Jewish community and that it was shocking to see the group fail to speak out against the dangers facing Black-Israeli lives.

When asked if BLM is a "fraud," Aynaw replied they are at least "hypocrites."

"If you support human rights, you're supposed to stand with Israel," she said.

"So for me, they don't represent ‘Black Lives Matter.' They don't care."

Meanwhile, a 2021 VICE News interview with a Hamas warlord resurfaced in the wake of the terror attacks, particularly a snippet in which the terror group official compared the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis to alleged "racism" by Israel against Palestinians.

"George Floyd was killed as a result of a racist ideology held by some people. The same type of racism that killed George Floyd is being used… against the Palestinians in Jerusalem, Sheikh Jarrah [Palestinian-majority neighborhood in East Jerusalem], and in the West Bank," said Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' Gaza chief.

Aynaw rejected Sinwar's claims, saying no one should support or weigh the proclamations of terrorist organizations or their officials.

She compared Hamas to the Nazi regime in Germany and said no one on the right side of history supported 1930s Berlin, either.

"How the world can support this kind of evil, this is what I don't understand," she added.

In previous comments, Aynaw said "Hamas is ISIS" and recounted how BLM shouted the slogan, "I can't breathe" following George Floyd's death, saying that people should "pray for Israel because we can't breathe."