Karl Rove: Beto will flip-flop 'left and right' in Texas governor's race

Fox News contributor Karl Rove told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday he expects an "interesting" Texas governor's race as Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke continues to flip-flop on the southern border in his race against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

KARL ROVE: He is having this problem on a lot of things. For example, he in his earlier incarnation he said he would tear down the border wall. Now not so certain he would tear down the border wall. He was opposed to Title 42. Now he says we shouldn’t get rid of it unless we have a replacement. This guy will be flip-flopping left and right. Maybe he is trying to outdo John Kerry. If so, he is succeeding quite well early in the campaign.

