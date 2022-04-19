Former Texas sheriff: What we're facing at the border would not be allowed to happen in DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Texas sheriff said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" Border Patrol agents and local police are being turned into "processors" for migrants coming across the southern border. Former Terrell County Sheriff Clint McDonald called the situation "disgusting," reacting to a recent op-ed in which Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez pleaded for help from the federal government.

CLINT MCDONALD: There is such a disconnect between D.C. and what's going on on the ground in the border region. We have never seen such a thing and what is going on and what the people living in this region are facing every day would not be allowed on Pennsylvania Avenue.

It is unreal the way these sheriffs are having to work these days. Their mission statement in the border coalition is they never intended or wanted to be immigration officers. And now they're reacting 24 hours a day to assist Border Patrol to become processors who cannot enforce the laws and immigration statutes that are on the books to secure our country. And they're just getting run over, and it's just totally disgusting down here.

