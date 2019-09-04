'The View' co-host Meghan McCain on being a conservative voice on the show: 'It's really important'

“The View” star Meghan McCain got candid about what it’s like to be the show’s conservative voice.

Since joining the panel of women in 2017, McCain has stood out as the right-leaning member of the cast, with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin typically leaning left in their beliefs. In a new interview, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain explained that she’s undeterred by being outnumbered on most political issues.

“I try to just remind myself that I'm representing 50 percent of the country," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm representing a bunch of women even though I only have one chair, and it's really important."

McCain revealed she looks up to one former conservative “The View” panelist.

“I also try to think of, as cheesy as it sounds, what Elisabeth Hasselbeck used to mean to me when I was young,” she said.

"I used to watch 'The View' in college and she was really such an icon for young Republican women and I hope I'm giving that to anyone that's watching," she continued. "I know there's people in the middle of the country that feel like they're really happy that someone is representing them."

Despite taking it all in stride, McCain’s conservative views have sparked more than a few dust-ups between her and the other cast members. However, the 34-year-old conservative understands it’s part of the series’ longevity and appeal.

“I mean, I think that's why people like the show. They know it's not scripted and they know we're not being phony and I'm not trying to placate to an audience," McCain added. "I always say we're like the only show that [talks] about J.Lo and A-Rod and North Korea in the same show, and I think that's important."

She also revealed that the cast is good about not taking the fights with them after the episode ends, noting that she often has to be reminded of past arguments when fans ask about them.