Meghan McCain mocked after explaining her pro-gun stance on 'The View'

"The View" host Meghan McCain received a wave of backlash on Tuesday after she attempted to defend gun rights to her co-hosts.

The liberal gabfest, making its return from a summer break, was discussing President Trump's position on background checks and the types of reforms they'd like to see.

During the discussion, McCain warned that taking guns away from people would lead to more violence. After co-host Joy Behar interjected, McCain flatly said: "I'm not living without guns."

McCain appeared annoyed as the audience reacted to her saying she felt "safe" with firearms in her home. Things seemed to get even more heated when co-host Sunny Hostin said she wanted to ban "assault weapons that are killing our children."

"All right, I love being virtue-signaled at 20 minutes into the first show back," she said. She and the co-hosts had just returned for the premiere of the show's 23rd season.

On Twitter, McCain, the daughter of late-Sen. John McCain, received plenty of criticism, with one user suggesting she should be removed from the show.

"Great to have the @TheView back on. There are few things more entertaining then watching Meghan McCain blow herself up on national television every week," controversial attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted.

Others, like National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch, defended the talk show host.

McCain seemed to take the criticism in stride, tweeting a gif of actor Clint Eastwood winking while smoking a cigarette.

"Walking back into season 23 @TheView defending conservative beliefs and our #2A constitutional rights like....," she tweeted above the gif.