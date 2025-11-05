Eric Trump angered by lack of answers on Butler assassination attempt, says we still 'know nothing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During an appearance Wednesday on "Pod Force One with Miranda Devine," Eric Trump expressed frustration over what he called a lack of answers from the investigation into the 2024 assassination attempt against his father, President Donald Trump, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Are you satisfied with the answers that we've got from the Butler assassination attempt? Thomas Crooks, 20 years old. Why do we know nothing?" Devine asked Eric Trump.

"No," he promptly replied. "We know nothing. In fact, not only am I unsatisfied, I'm wholly pissed off about it, and I remain … pissed off about it."

SEVERE SECRET SERVICE SNIPER SHORTAGE LEAVES US LEADERS VULNERABLE, WATCHDOG WARNS

On July 13, 2024, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump was shot in the ear while speaking on stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

According to official reports, 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight bullets at Trump from a rooftop during the rally, with a bullet grazing Trump’s ear. The gunman also killed Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old firefighter, husband and father attending the event, and injured two others.

A Secret Service sniper killed Crooks during the shooting, and an FBI investigation remains in progress. No motive has been determined for why Crooks conducted the attack.

Eric Trump voiced skepticism about the official narrative, questioning why more information on Crooks hasn't been revealed and calling out the peculiarity of the information that has been revealed.

CHARLIE KIRK'S MURDER THE LATEST IN INCREASING POLITICAL VIOLENCE NATIONWIDE, FROM PA GOVERNOR TO SCOTUS

"We see a picture of a kid who looks like he's 14 years old, and we've seen no other pictures of him. We don't know who he is. We know he has multiple cellphones. Try to figure out what 20-year-old has multiple cellphones. The kid was cremated in like 5 days or 6 days. Like, give me a break. Like, most family pets take longer to be cremated," Eric Trump noted. "I'm very far away from being a conspiracy theorist, but nothing about it looks right."

He added that investigators "know everything" about every person who was in attendance at the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, but "we don't know a damn thing" about Trump's would-be assassin.

"But why do you think that is?" Devine asked. "Because I — I know back in, I think it was March or May, whenever — I interviewed your father on Air Force One, and he said he gave the order then. He said, ‘I want to know from the Secret Service exactly everything about it.’ And then the answer is, 'Well, the Secret Service doesn't know because the FBI has taken over.' But it's your father's FBI.

"So what … is Kash Patel hiding something, or does he — is he not able to get to it?" she added.

SECRET SERVICE UNDER PRESSURE: WHAT KIRK’S ASSASSINATION MEANS FOR TRUMP’S SECURITY

Eric Trump told the host that FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino are longtime friends, but he has yet to ask them directly about the investigation.

Providing insight into how his father felt about the investigation, Eric Trump said he was far more upset over how the investigation has been handled than his father was. He added that, in the past, the president has said that he's "satisfied" with the investigation into his assassination attempt.

"Listen, when you're the president of the United States, first of all, I think his job is to bring calm, and I think he's absolutely done that. He's brought calm about the situation in a time where it warranted somebody not being calm," Eric Trump explained. "Second of all, there's probably national security things there, right? That's what I suspect, and so, you know, for him to come out and say I'm satisfied is one thing. He's the person who took a bullet to the ear.

"I'm a guy who's not satisfied. I think it's a joke that we don't know."

GRIEVING MOTHER OF SLAIN DC INTERN CALLS ON CITY TO STOP 'CODDLING' VIOLENT CRIMINALS

When pressed further by Devine on what could possibly be holding up the investigation, Eric Trump replied that he has "no idea" and doesn't want to speculate.

In response to a request for comment, the Department of Justice referred Fox News Digital to President Trump's comments from July, when he told The Daily Caller he is "very satisfied" with the FBI's investigation.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Diana Stancy contributed to this report.