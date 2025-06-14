Benjamin Netanyahu to sit down with Fox News' Bret Baier amid Israeli conflict with Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will sit down with Fox News "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier for an exclusive interview amid his country's military operation against Iran.

The live interview with Netanyahu will air Sunday during a special edition of "Special Report" at 12 p.m. ET. This marks Netanyahu’s first interview since Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear program and leadership that began this week.

Israel launched sweeping airstrikes on Iran on Friday, targeting the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities, military infrastructure and senior military and civilian leaders. Iran has since retaliated with a large-scale ballistic missile attack on Israeli cities, although many of the projectiles were thwarted.

Israel continued to expand its campaign on Saturday, striking at the capital of Tehran and Iran's oil and gas program, and weakening Iran's retaliatory capabilities.

Baier's interview with Netanyahu comes as Israel and Iran's long-running proxy conflict has exploded and ignited fears of broader regional violence. Israel is already grappling with the Gaza war against the terrorist group Hamas that has captured global attention since 2023.

According to the IDF, the operation has already killed nine senior scientists and experts working on Iran's nuclear weapons program.

Netanyahu has described Operation Rising Lion as "one of the greatest military operations in history," aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile threat. Addressing the Iranian people, he said they had been oppressed for 50 years by the same Islamic regime that has long threatened to destroy the State of Israel.

"The objective of Israel's operation is to thwart the Islamic regime's nuclear and ballistic missile threat to us. As we achieve our objective we are also clearing the path for you to achieve your freedom."

"In the past 24 hours, we have taken out top military commanders, senior nuclear scientists, the Islamic regime's most significant enrichment facility and a large portion of its ballistic missile arsenal. More is on the way," he added. "The regime does not know what hit them, or what will hit them. It has never been weaker."

President Donald Trump urged Iran in the aftermath of the strikes to come to the table and make a deal on its nuclear program.

On Saturday, he posted on Truth Social that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had spoken at length and agreed "this war in Israel-Iran should end," while adding he urged Putin to also end his war in Ukraine as well.

An encore of the special will also run at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.