Ben Carson on 'Fox & Friends First': Biden admin's 'radicalism' is waking people up

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson touted a recent poll indicating a majority of Americans want President Biden to consider all Supreme Court nominees to fill the vacancy after Justice Stephen Breyer retires. Dr. Carson told Todd Piro and Anita Vogel on "Fox & Friends First" that "radicalism" from the left is waking up American voters.

POLL: MOST AMERICANS WANT BIDEN TO CONSIDER ‘ALL NOMINEES’ IN SUPREME COURT PICK

BEN CARSON: Well, I'll tell you, it is so encouraging to see that the vast majority of Americans... they're pushing back against these policies that are just race-based and that are serving to divide our nation. They're not useful whatsoever. And you know, it's going to be a matter of the people utilizing the mechanisms that we have, fair elections, to put in place what we need. And all of this radicalism is waking people up, and that's a good thing. It's always darkest before the dawn, and I believe the dawn is coming.

