Anita Vogel joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in 2001 and currently serves as a Los Angeles based correspondent.Read More

While at FOX News, Vogel has covered a multitude of stories, including the 2012 movie theatre shooting in Aurora, CO, the torching of an explosive-packed home in Escondido, CA and various consumer interest stories. She has also secured interviews with former President Bill Clinton in 2008 and the Dalai Lama. Additionally, Vogel covered the Mexican presidential elections of 2006 from Mexico City and reported live from New Orleans, LA when Hurricane Katrina struck the region and spent the next two weeks covering the catastrophic aftermath.

Before joining FNC, Vogel worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at KCRA-TV (NBC 3) in Sacramento, CA and as a reporter for WTLV-TV (NBC 12) in Jacksonville, FL and for WJET-TV (ABC 24) in Erie, PA. Vogel began her journalism career at ABC News in Washington, DC as a desk assistant for This Week with David Brinkley.

Vogel has been the recipient of many awards, including a Golden Mike award for Best Breaking News Coverage by a network for her exclusive interview with former President Bill Clinton during the Nevada Caucuses, an Edward R. Murrow award, a Regional Emmy award for Best Newscast and a Pennsylvania Association of Broadcaster's award for Best Documentary. In 2006, Vogel was the recipient of a RIAS Fellowship, a German-American journalism exchange program sponsored in part by the RTNDA. She spent two weeks representing FNC in Germany as part of a select group of journalists from across the U.S.

Vogel graduated from the University of Southern California with a B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science.