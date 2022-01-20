Baier presses Klobuchar on why Biden is moving further to the left

Bret Baier pressed Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Thursday on President Biden's performance and how he is received by the American people as poll numbers dwindle.

"Why do you think President Biden's approval numbers are so low?" Baier asked on "Special Report." "Critics of his administration say it's because he's focusing on the wrong things, and the American people are expressing that. Why do you think it is?"

"I think that President Biden is a good man, and he came into office where I don't think anyone would want to do in the middle of a pandemic … It has not been easy," Klobuchar said. "I think we need to do something on immigration reform, right? You and I have talked about this before in town hall meetings during the presidential campaign, and I think that would make a big difference."

A January Quinnipiac poll found Biden's approval to be at 33 percent, with the majority of Americans disappointed in the president's handling of COVID-19, foreign policy, and the economy.

The poll reflects historic inflation , the withdrawal from Afghanistan , and Biden's failure to " shut down the virus " as he promised during the 2020 elections.

A Fox Business poll found in December that the majority of Americans said 2021 was a bad year for their families and that they were not hopeful about the country's future.

"You don't think he's gone too far left with what he's been pitching, and you're not concerned that you're going to alienate Sens. [Joe] Manchin and [Kyrsten] Sinema with progressives kind of going after them with incendiary rhetoric?" Baier asked.

"I can't help but go back to the infrastructure. I was there at the bill signing, and he featured Sen. Sinema and thanked Sen. Manchin for his work on that. I think he's ready to work with everyone," she said. "I think what the president has said is that he's going to go back and look at this big piece of legislation and see how he can divide it up and get some things done. That's what the American people want."