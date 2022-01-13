Shoppers decry 'skyrocketing' inflation: 'It's outrageous'

Prices are "skyrocketing" and consumers are paying "an increase on everything," Maryland shoppers told Fox News after inflation reached a 40-year high.

The consumer price index rose 7% in December compared to a year ago, the highest it's been since June 1982, according to a new Department of Labor report released Wednesday.

"It's outrageous," one shopper, John, told Fox News. "I don't know how some people are out here living."

Another shopper, Delmar, said: "Anything that you use daily, it's skyrocketing."

WATCH NOW:

SHOPPERS 'ASTOUNDED' BY THINNING GROCERY STORE SUPPLIES: 'IT'S JUST EMPTY SHELVES'

Another person, Rick, said he looks "at the man in charge" when considering factors that have contributed to rising inflation.

Robert, another shopper, told Fox News: "Blame it on the Democrats. Trump was in office and everything was great.

"Biden's in office and everything goes to s---," he continued.

Another shopper, Paul, also blamed politics.

""We have the wrong people in office," he told Fox News. "They have a different agenda that's really not for the average person's benefit."

The producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level, surged 9.7% in December over the same period from a year prior – the highest increase ever recorded, according to the Labor Department.

Shoppers said the price increases go beyond just gas and groceries.

"Where I normally go to eat out it's costing more too," said Stacie, "If I go up to Hip Hop Chicken to get a 10-piece, was $12, and now it's $15."

INFLATION SURGES 7% IN DECEMBER, HIGHEST RATE IN 40 YEARS

A mother leaving Target with her son told Fox News: "It's a little bit of an increase on everything. It's just like 20-30 dollars more in my total cost."

Some shoppers blamed inflation on overspending for stimulus checks. Others blamed inflation increases on COVID-19.

"Everything else is being blamed on the pandemic, so I guess that's the reason," Trya told Fox News after exiting a Target.

John, who said he worked in transportation for 30 years, defended the trucking industry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm the one that usually brings the groceries to you," he said. "And it's not us."

"Something's not right somewhere else," he added. "We're as busy as we've always been."

One shopper, Paul, said: "I don't see inflation coming down any time soon. We're going to have to deal with it for a while, unfortunately."